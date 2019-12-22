close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
AFP
December 22, 2019

French president says colonialism was 'grave mistake

AFP
December 22, 2019

ABIDJAN: French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said "colonialism was a grave mistake," and called for "turning the page" on the past during a visit to Ivory Coast, a former French colony in West Africa.

Macron, speaking in Ivory Coast´s main city Abidjan, said France was often viewed as having a "hegemonistic view and the trappings of colonialism that was a grave mistake and a fault of the Republic."

During his election campaign for presidency Macron had created a storm by calling France´s colonisation of Algeria a "crime against humanity".

In a 2017 TV interview, he said French actions in Algeria, which achieved independence in 1962 after eight years of war, were "genuinely barbaric, and constitute a part of our past that we have to confront by apologising".

