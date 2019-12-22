Residents seek appointment of staff at BHU

MANSEHRA: The residents of Khubal area in Oghi tehsil have threatened to come onto streets in protest if posts of male and female doctors and midwives in the Basic Health Unit are not filled within a week.

A group of locals led by Umar told reporters on Saturday that Works and Communication Department had handed over the building of Basic Health Unit Khubal on its completion to Health Department some two years ago but key posts were still lying vacant and people were suffering the brunt of it.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Riaz said that currently that BHU was being run only by a medical technician and a lower grade employee.

“If government doesn’t fill posts of both male and female doctor, female medical technician and midwife, we will block the Oghi-Mansehra road to all sort of traffic,” warned Riaz. Sports festival ends in Torghar: The annual support gala of schools in Torghar concluded on Satuyrday with a pledge to keep the youngsters away from narcotics in the erstwhile tribal belt.

“I am glad to attend this concluding ceremony of interschool’s competitions as co-curricula activities are as equal as curricula for grooming a student,” Mansoor Arshad, the deputy commissioner Torghar, remarked at the concluding ceremony held in Judbah, the district headquarters of Torghar. Arshad said that he was impressed to see a great talent of students during competitions held in various fields.