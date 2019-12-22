Man gets death sentence for killing wife

MANSEHRA: The Additional District and SessionsJudge Syed Asghar Shah has handed down death sentence and a fine of Rs500,000 to a man who killed his wife over the domestic issue in 2917. The judge spelt out the verdict in presence of convict, Dildar Arshad, and his mother Sakina Bibi and his sister Gulzar Bibi, the co-accused in the case. The judge ordered release of both Gulzar Bibi and Sakina Bibi. A panel of lawyers including Junaid Anwar, Mustafa khan and Naseem Khan represented appellants while advocates Shad Mohammad Khan and Shamsuddin pleaded defendants in the court. According to FIR lodged with City Police Station, the convict had killed his wife Asma Bibi, a government school teacher, with the help of his mother and sister over a domestic issue on June 6, 2017.