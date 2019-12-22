Cybersecurity threat: Tiktok banned by US Navy on govt-issued phones

WASHINGTON: Due to security concerns, users of government issued mobile devices with TikTok are set to be blocked from the Navy Marine Corps Intranet.

Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Uriah Orland said in a statement the order was part of an effort to “address existing and emerging threats,” a British wire service reported on Saturday.

TikTok did not return a request for comment.

TikTok is hugely popular with US teenagers, but has come under scrutiny from US regulators and lawmakers in recent months. The US government has opened a national security review of the app’s owner Beijing ByteDance Technology Co’s 1billion USD acquisition of US social media app Musical.ly, Reuters first reported last month. Last month, US army cadets were instructed not to use TikTok, after Senator Chuck Schumer raised security concerns about the army using TikTok in their recruiting.