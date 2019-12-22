close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
S
Sabah
December 22, 2019

US congressional bill urges India to reverse course in IOK

Top Story

S
Sabah
December 22, 2019

WASHINGTON: A federal government funding package passed by the United States House of Representatives and the Senate has urged New Delhi to reverse its course in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). India abrogated special status of IOK and divided it into two union territories on August 5. Since then the occupied Kashmir is under military lockdown.

The bill (HR 1865) urges the Indian government to reverse course in Kashmir, Senator Chris Van Hollen said on the Senate floor as the senators passed the appropriations bill for the year 2020. The bill is mostly focused on domestic policy but it also has some foreign policy elements including India.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story