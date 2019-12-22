close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
December 22, 2019

Indian army denies opening LoC fence, capturing AJK village

Top Story

NR
News Report
December 22, 2019

NEW DELHI: Indian army on Saturday refuted claims doing rounds on social media suggesting that it had opened up the fence on the Line of Control (LoC) and captured territory in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and alleged that this was being spread by some Pakistani circles to further their agenda.

“A lot of misinformation is being spread about Indian side like opening up the LoC fence or capturing a village in AJK. All this is fake news,” Indian media reported while quoting military sources.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story