Tue Dec 24, 2019
Sabah
December 22, 2019

Anti-Muslim citizenship law: Protest held against Jaishankar outside Canadian FO

Top Story

Sabah
December 22, 2019

TORONTO: Protest demonstration was staged during the visit of India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to Canada against the passage of new ant-Muslim citizenship law by Indian government.

The protest demonstration was staged at a time when Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was holding consultations with Fran ois Philipp, Champagne Minister of Foreign Affairs Canada at the Canadian Foreign Office. The protesters were holding placards scribing slogans of Free Kashmir, No CAB-NRC, No Fascism, Inquilab Zindabad and Down with Modi-Shah Fascism.

Over 300 people gathered outside the Indian Consulate in Toronto to protest against the passage of new citizenship law by Indian government against the Muslims. The protesters termed the anti-Muslim law passed by Indian government as discriminatory. The protesters demanded withdrawal of the law from the Indian government.

