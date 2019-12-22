Indian cybersecurity chief praises DG ISPR

NEW DELHI: Indian cybersecurity chief Lt Gen (R) Rajesh Pant praised Director General-Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Saturday, criticising the public relations officers of the Indian Army.

Pant stressed on the need for a unified public relations command for the three wings of the Indian armed forces. He praised Pakistan’s DG ISPR and said that “they (Pakistan Army) have got its act together” in the narrative warfare, reported Geo News on Saturday.

The Indian cybersecurity chief was addressing a seminar titled ‘Securing the Future Battlespace: Information and Space Warfare.’ Pant demanded an equivalent of the DG ISPR for the Indian Army. He said that the three wings of the Indian armed forces had their own public relations officers and “they are going in different ways”.

“When are we going to have our own equivalent of the DG ISPR because the (Indian armed forces) services have their own PRs and they are going in different ways. Somebody at the national level now has to look at the narrative warfare and how to implement it in various domains,” he was quoted as saying by The Times of India.