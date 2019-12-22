close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
December 22, 2019

Security arrangements for Christmas finalised

December 22, 2019

GUJRANWALA: The district administration and police have completed all arrangements to maintain law and order on Christmas here. It was said by DC Sohail Ashraf and CPO Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta while addressing the interfaith coordination committee meeting here on Saturday. Representatives of all schools of thought participated in the meeting. They said that no one would be allowed to disturb the peace of the district and all SOPs would be implemented at all cost.

