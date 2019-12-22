Blind murder case resolved

KOHAT: The police arrested a woman and her alleged paramour in the murder case of her husband in Lachi tehsil on Saturday, police said.

The investigation team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Fazal Wahid of Lachi Circle and Station House Officer Muhammad Afzal at Lachi Police Station, was tasked to trace the blind murder case of one Faheem Gul.

They said that the victim, Faheem Gul, was going back to a Gulf state after passing his leave period at home. An unidentified gunman intercepted the van and shot him dead when he was heading to the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar on December 7.

The police had launched investigation and arrested an accused identified as Haris Khan, hailing from Karak district. During interrogation, the accused disclosed the involvement of slain Faheem Gul's wife (S) in the murder. The police also arrested the woman accused and both of them confessed to murder Faheem Gul as they wanted to marry.