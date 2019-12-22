Japan to sign MoU on import of manpower

Islamabad: Japan will sign a memorandum of understanding with Pakistan here on Monday for the import of skilled Pakistani manpower in 14 different sectors.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari during an online interactive session with the expatriates.

He said the MoU will enable Pakistanis to work in construction, information technology, nursing, manufacturing, engineering and others sectors.

Meanwhile, Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda met Bukhari in Islamabad for a pre-discussion on the MoU to be signed on Monday.

Both discussed a wide range of issues related to trade, tourism and manpower.

The ambassador said three to six months Japanese language proficiency course would be arranged in far flung areas of Pakistan so as to accommodate maximum number of Pakistanis to work in Japan.