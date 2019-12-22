Indian army denies opening LoC fence, capturing AJK village

NEW DELHI: Indian army on Saturday refuted claims doing rounds on social media suggesting that it had opened up the fence on the Line of Control (LoC) and captured territory in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and alleged that this was being spread by some Pakistani circles to further their agenda.

"A lot of misinformation is being spread about Indian side like opening up the LoC fence or capturing a village in AJK. All this is fake news," Indian media reported while quoting military sources.