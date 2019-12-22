PIC incident: PBC suspends licences of CM, law minister

LAHORE: Punjab Bar Council (PBC) Vice Chairman Shah Nawaz Ismail Gujjar has suspended the law practice licences of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat for not cooperating on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology incident.

In an order issued on December 20 by Shah Nawaz, both government functionaries have been directed to appear personally before him along with their written replies on January 4. “During the whole proceedings from occurrence till the issuance of this order, the attitude of Buzdar and Basharat remained aggressive, non-cooperative and highly objectionable, being advocates,” the order said.

They not only damaged the prestige of the profession of law but also lowered its dignity. Both of them assumed the offices of profit and did not tender applications for suspension of their practice licences in violation of Rule 175(1) read with 108 (o) of the Punjab Legal Practitioners and Bar Council Rules 1976, the order said.

The vice chairman has sought explanation from both government functionaries why their matter may not be referred to the Punjab Bar Council Disciplinary Tribunal for further action in accordance with the law.

The Punjab Bar Council announced locking down courts across Punjab from Monday to record their protest against the arrest of the lawyers accused of attacking the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. It has been learnt that it was decided in an Executive Body meeting of the PBC chaired by Shah Nawaz. The Executive Body showed its concern over the cold shoulder of the Punjab government for not removing terrorism sections from FIRs registered against the lawyers.

All bar associations of the province will stage sit-in daily for one hour and start protest rallies against the behaviour of the government, the meeting decided.