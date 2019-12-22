Karachi bar association slams govt’s campaign against judges

KARACHI: The Karachi Bar Association on Saturday expressed shock over the government campaign against the judges, who gave the Special Tribunal's verdict in the High Treason case against General (R) Pervez Musharraf.

The bar termed it a move aimed at weakening the state and handiwork of the country's enemies.

The bar also condemned the law minister and attorney general as well as the whole team of ministers for defending a criminal instead of prosecuting him. Musharraf, a former army chief and president, was sentenced to death in absentia by a special court earlier this week for imposition of emergency rule in the country in 2007. A resolution passed by the Karachi Bar Association termed it shocking that the government was defending Musharraf and portraying the verdict as an enemy design. The KBA wishes that such emotions were expressed when Musharraf suspended the constitution and imposed the martial law.” The resolution criticised “the attorney general, law minister and other ministers who are supposed to prosecute a criminal on behalf of the state are defending that criminal rather than supporting the judgment,” it said.

Citing the May 12, 2007 massacre in Karachi, the bar said Musharraf masterminded the violent events in Karachi in which several dozens of people were killed and hundreds were wounded by terrorists belonging to different political parties. The bar termed the comments of the government, portraying the judgment as weakening the country's security or the involvement of foreign hands behind it, as unfortunate. The resolution of the Karachi Bar Association also termed it strange that the provisions of the constitution are now being quoted in defence of the dictator who considered the very “constitution as a piece of paper meant to be thrown in dustbin.”

Commenting on the pressers made by the government against the decision, the KBA said that any defects and errors in the judgment should rather be addressed in appeal instead of going after the judges who gave the decision.

It said that the government was bound to secure Musharraf's extradition to the country and added that the KBA will keep supporting and will always stand for the rule of law, supremacy of the constitution and the independence of judiciary.