KP summary seeking NOC for oil exploration dropped from CCI agenda

ISLAMABAD: The summary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seeking no objection certificate (NOC) from the federal government for oil and gas exploration and production activities from the areas where the seepages of oil and gas are found, which was earlier very part of agenda of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) that is to meet tomorrow (Monday) has now been excluded. It has raised eyebrows of many and they believe that it was a result of some lobbying at the federal government level.

Interestingly, the summary of KP was very much endorsed and supported by Sindh and Balochistan governments. It has been estimated that KP, Balochistan and Punjab have the potential to produce 200,000 oil barrels per day (BPD) and 1.2 billion cubic feet per day through launching the exploration and production activities of oil and gas where the seepages of oil and gas are found in the said three federating units.

However, an official at the federal level said that they were looking into the matter that how they could benefit from the proposal.

It is pertinent to mention that Prime Minister Imran Khan, when he was just Chairman of PTI and MNA in National Assembly in the era of PML-N government, used to seek permission for PTI-led KP government for launching the E&P activities of oil and gas from the areas where seepages of gas and oil are found.

"The people of Pakistan need to know the reasons for dropping such an important agenda for which Imran Khan struggled so hard. Imran Khan went to seepage site himself and requested then government to allow production from seepages. Now that he is in that authority to approve guidelines, he should approve it as chairman of CCI," a senior official of the KP government told The News.

The Seepages Guidelines was Agenda 5 in November 22 notice for meeting on December 11. "The PTI-led government first had seepages on the agenda but in less than one month had taken it out," said the official.

KP and Balochistan are rich with seepages of petroleum products. And more importantly, the Petroleum Exploration & Production Policy 2012 (Policy 2012) is silent with regard to handling/sale of hydrocarbons seepages. On reports of hydrocarbon seepage, it's proposed economic utilisation, the removal of difficulties and addressing of anomalies committee, constituted under Policy 2012, discussed the matter in its meeting held on October 03, 2016 and adopted guidelines for development of hydrocarbon seepages.

The KP government has been trying to get nod from the CCI since March 2018, then in June 2019 and then in November and now in the meeting of supreme government decision-making body that is to meet on December 23, but all efforts went in vain.

The official said that wherever the seepages are found, the E&P activities are launched without carrying out the seismic surveys. “Seepage is oil phenomena to find out the oil and gas across the world. In China’s Xinjian province, about 2 million barrel per day oil is being produced through seepage. And the huge oil and gas reserves are produced in Virginia state of USA through seepage. Then why not from Pakistan,” the official asked.

The summary on the issue which was earlier part of CCI agenda, of which copy is available with The News, says hydrocarbon seepage is a phenomenon where either liquid and or gaseous hydrocarbons escape to the surface of the earth or seeps into the water table or agri-roots.

The Policy 2012 is silent with regard to handling/ sale of hydrocarbons seepages.

The summary says: “In case of notification of petroleum seepage by any provincial government in a free area, the concerned provincial government will be allowed by federal government to dispose of the naturally seeped petroleum within one month after filing of application by the PHC.”

The summary mentioned that the governments of Balochistan and Sindh have fully supported the summary of KP government.