close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
December 22, 2019

Heavy casualties inflicted on Indian soldiers: DG ISPR

Top Story

NR
News Report
December 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Saturday that the Pakistan Army was giving befitting response to continuous Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

“Intermittent CFVs [ceasefire violations] by Indian Army continue along LOC, being befittingly responded. In response to CFV in Dewa Sector reports of damage to Indian posts and heavy casualties to Indian soldiers,” the DG ISPR said on his official Twitter account.

He said no major exchange of fire took place in Kiran or Neelum Valley as was being propagated by Indian media. Meanwhile, sources said heavy exchange of fire continued along the LoC till late Saturday night.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story