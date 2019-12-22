Heavy casualties inflicted on Indian soldiers: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Saturday that the Pakistan Army was giving befitting response to continuous Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

“Intermittent CFVs [ceasefire violations] by Indian Army continue along LOC, being befittingly responded. In response to CFV in Dewa Sector reports of damage to Indian posts and heavy casualties to Indian soldiers,” the DG ISPR said on his official Twitter account.

He said no major exchange of fire took place in Kiran or Neelum Valley as was being propagated by Indian media. Meanwhile, sources said heavy exchange of fire continued along the LoC till late Saturday night.