Reference against Justice Waqar Seth yet to be filed

ISLAMABAD: A reference against Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Waqar Seth has not been sent to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), said the law ministry spokesperson on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson, research related to the reference was being conducted. He said the attorney general had returned from his trip to Turkey on Saturday, reports Geo News.

The government decided on Thursday to take a legal action against Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth for his controversial observation in the detailed judgment in the high treason case sentencing former military dictator Pervez Musharraf to death for imposing a state of emergency on November 3, 2007.

Paragraph 66 of the verdict, authored by Justice Waqar, has directed the law enforcement agencies to arrest Musharraf and if he was found dead, drag his body to the D-Chowk in Islamabad and hang it for three days.

The observation drew criticism from the government, political and legal analysts.

Law Minister Farogh Naseem slammed the observation and declared Justice Waqar 'unfit' for the role of a senior judge. "I do not understand what need the judge had to give such an observation," he had said.

"By giving such an observation, Justice Seth has proven that he is mentally unfit. I would like to request the Supreme Court to stop the judge from working," he added.