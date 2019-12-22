Army saved democracy thrice, says Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said the Pakistan Army had saved democracy thrice, adding that the judiciary and the army were two pillars of the state and there was no conflict between them.

Addressing a press conference at the Railways Headquarters here, he said all politicians from ZA Bhutto to Nawaz Sharif were a product of Gate 4 of the General Headquarters (GHQ).

He said now there was a change in the military as Gate No 4 was no more there before the arrival of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the elements that wanted to weaken Prime Minister Imran Khan and create confrontation among the state institutions would fail in their nefarious designs.

He said Para 66 of the Special Court verdict against Pervaiz Musharraf was unconstitutional.

He said the Pakistan Army considered that democracy was important for betterment of the country; however, the issues of unemployment and inflation were there and expressed hope that these would be tackled in 2020.

To a question, the minister said Pervaiz Musharraf was a loyal Pakistani, as he served the country for 40 years and could never be called a traitor. He said cases against Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz were of serious nature, adding that the PML-N leaders and workers and PPP leaders involved in corruption would face the music.

He said Bilawal would also be out of politics like Maryam Nawaz if he failed to reach a plea bargain. He said Asif Ali Zardari’s corruption was tantamount to high treason. Criticising the bail granted to Khursheed Shah, he said: “Khursheed Shah got 126 bank accounts opened but he was granted bail.”

He said the PPP wanted to get all cases shifted to Sindh and Bilawal was also involved in corruption with his father Asif Ali Zardari. “The Rs1.5 billion transaction also carried the signatures of Bilawal Zardari. There is no space for the PPP in Punjab,” he added.

“Shahbaz Sharif is playing a double game. He did not utter a single word against Musharraf and took his brother Nawaz Sharif to London,” he said, adding, “Good news is expected soon for Shahbaz Sharif and he was enjoying life in London.”

He said Shahbaz and his brother Nawaz Sharif would celebrate the New Year there in London, but said Imran Khan regretted Nawaz Sharif’s departure and he would not forget it.

Sabah adds: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was not a kid but the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Zardari Group Limited. About the ongoing protests in India against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), Sheikh Rashid said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was subjecting Muslims in India to violence and oppression. He said the PTI government would steer the country out of economic crisis within three years.