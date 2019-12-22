Justice Gulzar takes oath, to head SC till 2022

ISLAMABAD: Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday took oath as the 27th Chief Justice of Pakistan.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to Justice Gulzar Ahmed in a ceremony held at the Aiwan-i-Sadr here.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, cabinet members, First Lady Samina Alvi, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, governors of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, services chiefs, chief justices of provincial high courts, federal ombudspersons, former chief justices and senior members of the legal fraternity were present.

The family members of the new chief justice, including mother Sartaj Begum and spouse Begum Fauzia Gulzar, also attended the ceremony.

After recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, the president administered the oath which followed clapping in the hall.

Later, Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa shook hands with the new chief justice and felicitated him.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed has replaced Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who served as Pakistan’s top judge for around 11 months and relinquished the office on Friday.

Justice Gulzar would hold the office till February 2022 and would be replaced by Justice Mushir Alam.

Born on February 2, 1957 in Karachi, Justice Gulzar got his early education from Gulistan School, Karachi, BA Degree from Government National College, Karachi and LLB degree from SM Law College, Karachi.

Having enrolled as advocate of high court in 1988 and of the Supreme Court in 2001, he was elected as Honorary Secretary of the Sindh High Court Bar Association for the year 1999-2000.

In 2002, he was elevated as Judge of Sindh High Court on August 27, 2002, notified as Senior Puisne Judge of the same court and was later elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on November 16, 2011.

On December 4, the law ministry notified the appointment of Justice Gulzar Ahmed as the new chief justice of Pakistan.

The notification stated, “In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (3) of Article 175 A, read with Article 177 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President is pleased to appoint Mr Justice Gulzar Ahmed, the most senior judge of the Supreme Court, as Chief Justice of Pakistan with effect from December 21, 2019.”