India’s war mongering: Ready to respond to Indian hysteria: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned the international community that Pakistan will be left with no option but to give a “befitting response” to the Indian “false flag operation” in an attempt to divert world’s attention from violent protests against recently passed anti-Muslim law.

“I have been warning the international community of this for some time and am reiterating again: if India does such an operation to divert attention from its domestic chaos plus whip up war hysteria to mobilise Hindu nationalism, Pakistan will have no option but to give a befitting response,” said the prime minister in a series of social media messages on Saturday.

He repeated his concerns regarding the fear of “bloodbath” in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), which has been under lockdown since August 5 when New Delhi illegally abrogated its special status. The prime minister said that the countrywide protests fuelled by controversial citizenship law that gives migrants fleeing persecution from neighbouring Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh an easier path to citizenship, except Muslims, are posing a threat to Pakistan. He referred to a recent statement from the Indian army chief, saying it “adds to our concerns of a false-flag operation”. General Bipin Rawat had said that the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) could escalate anytime and the Indian army was maintaining high level of readiness to cater to different contingencies.

“At the same time the siege by Indian occupation forces in IOK continues and a bloodbath can be expected when it is lifted. As these protests are increasing, threat to Pakistan from India is also increasing. Indian army chief’s statement adds to our concerns of a false flag operation,” Imran Khan said in the message. He said India has been adopting fascist ideology of “Hindutva” under the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi, and added that “all those Indians who want a pluralist country are beginning to protest and it is becoming a mass movement”.