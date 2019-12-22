KKH blocked

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: The civil society on Saturday blocked the Karakoram Highway (KKH) for about an hour to express solidarity with army and former president Musharraf in College Doraha. The rally, which was taken out from Laborkot road against special court’s death sentence for Musharraf assembled at College Doraha area after marching on KKH.—Correspondent
