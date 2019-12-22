close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2019

Man killed, 7 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch

National

Our Correspondent
December 22, 2019

RAHIMYAR KHAN: A man died and seven others sustained critical injuries when their vehicle plunged into a 30-feet deep ditch on Motorway M-5 on Saturday.

Zahid Amin, 56, a businessman of Peshawar, was heading to Karachi in a vehicle with his two wives Sajida Amin, Farida Amin, son Hajifa Amin and daughters Hafsa Amin, Abbir Amin, Marwah Amin, Talha Amin.

The vehicle plunged into the ditch when Zahid fell asleep at the wheel. As a result, Zahid died on the spot and his wives, the son and daughters sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to hospital.

