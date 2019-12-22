NAB conducting selective accountability: minister

NAWABSHAH:The Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the NAB was doing selective accountability at the instigation of the federal government by victimising the PPP and the opposition.

Talking to the media at a ‘Katchehry’ held in the Deputy Commissioner Office, the minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said NAB is not a neutral anti graft body as it is not pursuing the serious corruption offences of the PTI members and their allies who have been given a clean chit.

He said if this is not all now the NAB is going after PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto in a case where the former chief justice of the Supreme Court Saqib Nisar had declared that the PPP Chairman has nothing to do with that. But NAB at the direction of the federal government is summoning the PPP Chairman to pressurise him. The local government minister said Khursheed Shah was persecuted as political vengeance against the PPP and he remained in NAB’s custody for 90 days without anything being proved against him.

Regarding the order of the Special Tribunal in Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf case, Shah said only one paragraph carried objectionable language whereas the rest of the judgment is in accordance with the law and the constitution. He said no one is above the law and constitution is supreme and every institution has to abide by it.

Earlier at the open ‘Katchehry’ a large number of people submitted applications citing grievances against municipal, health, education, irrigation, police departments and the rural government. The affair was largely a flop show as only some persons were allowed to speak on their complaints, leaving complaints of scores of others unaddressed.

A PTI worker Nisar Pariyar complained that former prime minister Benazir Bhutto had built a water filtration plant in Shaheed Benazirabad at the cost of Rs.1.5 billion but water supply lines were not laid down due to which the citizens continue to use highly contaminated water.

Pariyar also complained that anti rabies vaccine was not available at the hospitals and garbage disposal by the municipal committee is not attended to despite availability of Rs.25 million funds.

He said due to the lack of concern and attention of the district and municipal authorities Nawabshah has been turned turned into a huge stinking, garbage dump to the torment of the citizens, he said.

A desperate father of a murdered four-year-old girl Fiza Hote, demanded the arrest of the killers and complained that the police is not pursuing the case seriously.

The provincial minister, Nasir Hussain Shah, promised to address the issues including the supply of safe and clean water. MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Secretary Local Government Zahid Hussain and other officials were also present on the occasion.