Student killed by train

JHANG: A class nine student died when a train hit him near Adda Chund Shah Jewana. Mohsin of Shah Jewana was crossing the railway crossing on a motorcycle when the train hit him. As a result, he died on the spot. The eyewitnesses said that due to heavy fog, Mohsin could not see the train. The body was handed over to the family after legal formalities.

QUL: Qul of former superintendent engineer of Wapda Mohsin Khan was held at his residence at Iqbal Nagar on

Saturday. Punjab Minister for Cooperatives Salam Haryana, former federal minister Sheikh Wabash Aram, parliamentarians, Fresco engineers, officials of district administration and others attended the ceremony.