close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2019

Student killed by train

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2019

JHANG: A class nine student died when a train hit him near Adda Chund Shah Jewana. Mohsin of Shah Jewana was crossing the railway crossing on a motorcycle when the train hit him. As a result, he died on the spot. The eyewitnesses said that due to heavy fog, Mohsin could not see the train. The body was handed over to the family after legal formalities.

QUL: Qul of former superintendent engineer of Wapda Mohsin Khan was held at his residence at Iqbal Nagar on

Saturday. Punjab Minister for Cooperatives Salam Haryana, former federal minister Sheikh Wabash Aram, parliamentarians, Fresco engineers, officials of district administration and others attended the ceremony.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan