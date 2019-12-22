Man dies in road accident

OKARA: A man died in a road accident on Saturday.Nadir Iqbal of Shujaabad was moving on a motorcycle on Depalpur Road when another motorcyclist Muhammad Ramazan collided with him. As a result, they fell down on the road and were hit by an oil tanker that was coming behind them. Nadir Iqbal died on the spot.

Two men sustained injuries when the shawl of the pillion passenger got entangled with the wheel of the motorcycle and they fell down on the road. They were rushed to hospital.

FOUR DRUG PEDDLERS HELD: A-division police Saturday arrested four accused on charges of selling shisha smoking substances. The police detained Iftikhar Ahmed and others and booked them.

35 KG ROTTEN MEAT SEIZED: Deputy Director Livestock Muhammad Waqar Saturday seized 35 kilogram rotten meat from the shops of two butchers, On the report of the deputy director, the police arrested Khurram Shahzad and M Arshad and seized the rotten meat from their shops.

STUBBLE FIRE BURNS CATTLE: A fire set to maize crop stubble injured cattle in village Dolla Mustaqeek on Saturday. Muhammad Ashraf set fire to the stubble of his maize cop and the fire spread to the cattle pen of Gulzar Hussain and inflicted burns to his cattle. Police have registered a case.