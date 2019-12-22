Buzdar inaugurates 13 projects in Taunsa

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government has banned the transfer of funds to other areas reserved for the south Punjab.

Addressing the different events after inauguration of 13 different projects worth Rs 3 billion at Taunsa Sharif on Saturday, the CM said that the funds of the south Punjab were shifted to other areas in the past that deprived the people of their basic needs.

He announced that the Indus Highway from Dera Ghazi Khan to Kashmore would be made dual carriageway that would help facilitate the masses.

He also inaugurated the technical training institute that would be completed with Rs 3 million. He also announced establishment of an institute at Taunsa that would cost around Rs 2 billion where classes of social sciences, engineering and IT would be started.

The chief minister also laid foundation stone of three road projects.

He also announced opening of a passport office at Taunsa Sharif besides Khidmat Markaz and Panahgah. He also announced the Industrial Estate for Muzaffargarh and Choubara for Layyah district. PTI MPA Hafiz Khawaja Dawood also spoke.