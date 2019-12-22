‘Punjab govt taking steps for uplift of industry, other sectors’

SIALKOT: Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq has said that the provincial government is taking steps for the progress of the industry and other public sectors.

While addressing the local industrialists and exporters at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday, Ch Ikhlaq said that as an industrialist himself and member of the SCCI, he was fully aware of the multi-dimensional problems being faced by the industrial sector. He told that he was trying to play his role for early solution of the problems.

He said that the problems relating to the social security, labour and sales tax refunds were currently most pressing issues and the government was trying to take measures within its limited resources for their early solution. He said that the steps for the reconstruction and repair of the Sialkot-Wazirabad Road were being taken while Rs 2 billion had been allocated in the current budget for the reconstruction of two-way Sialkot-Pasrur Road. He opined that the reconstruction of the major roads would help minimising fatal road mishaps apart from facilitating thousands of citizens. Punjab Minister Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq told that shortage of funds was causing unwanted delay in the completion of the overhead bridge near Chowk Zohra Memorial Hospital but the issue would be resolved soon. The provincial minister said that he would personally contact the respective ministries, including the ministry of industry, to resolve the issues of the industrial sector.

Earlier, SCCI president Malik Muhammad Ashraf, senior vice president Khurram Azeem Khan, Sheikh Usman Elahi, Zahid Latif Malik, Majid Raza Bhutta, Sh Rafique Sethi, Mir Alamgir, Ayub Khan, Zahid Sheikh, Waqas Akram Awan, Mian Khalil and others urged the provincial minister to launch one-window operation for the activities related to social security, sales tax, etc.

They appealed to the minister to play his role for the immediate solution of the issues relating to the sales tax refunds and reconstruction and repair of major roads of Sialkot.