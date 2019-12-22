close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
December 22, 2019

Man, son injured on resistance

National

December 22, 2019

PAKPATTAN: A man and his son were injured by dacoits on resistance at Chak 12 Massi on Friday night. Muhammad Akram and his son Naeem Akram were on their way when unknown armed dacoits intercepted them and tried to loot them. They shot at and injured both father and son when they offered resistance.

PROMPT RELIEF FOR SPECIAL PERSONS ORDERED: DC Ahmad Kamal has said that specials instructions have been issued to the departments concerned to provide prompt relief to the special persons. Addressing a meeting here on Saturday, the DC said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar wanted to provide every possible facility to the special persons.

