Four dead, over 25 injured in fog-related accident

HAFIZABAD: Four persons were killed while more than 25 sustained injuries in a fog-related accident near Chak Chattha on Saturday.

Reportedly, a coaster was carrying wedding guests to Multan from Alipur when it collided with a tractor-trolley due to heavy fog.

As a result, Khalil, Imran, Nasir, and Haroon died on the spot while more than 25 others sustained injuries. They included Irfan, Gul Faraz, Awais, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervez Akhtar, Rana Akram, Ehtisham, Subhan and Iqbal. The injured were shifted to a hospital.

GIRL INJURED IN FIRING: A 15-year-old girl was injured when some accused POs opened fire at her home at Vinni village on Saturday.

Some accused persons had doubted that Mehboob and Boota were informing the police about them. To it, the accused opened fire at the house of Boota. As a result, his daughter was injured.

YOUTH INJURED: A youth was shot at and injured near Anarkali Bazaar on Saturday. Malik Bilal and Jahangir exchanged hot words over some issue. Later, accused Malik Bilal along with his accomplices allegedly shot at and injured Jahangir.

‘OPEN DOOR POLICY INTRODUCED’: According to the vision of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, open door policy has been introduced in all offices of the district to provide justice and relief to the masses. It was said by DC Naveed Shahzad Mirza and DPO Sajid Kiani here on Saturday. The officers said that all the officers in the district had been directed to hear complaints of the public from 10am to 12 noon daily to address their complaints and to provide prompt relief to them.

They said that open courts were being held at different places and mosques on every Friday to listen to the problems of different localities.