Three held for raping girl student

FAISALABAD: Thikriwala police on Saturday arrested three accused who were allegedly involved in the rape of an eighth class girl student of Chak 276/JB, Dande Wala.

The police arrested accused Gulfam Ahmad, Saifullah and Sajid Ali who had allegedly abducted the girl a few days ago when she was going to her school. The accused after raping the girl threw her alive near a canal. Later, her body was recovered from the canal near Gojra. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the incident and directed the CPO to constitute a police party for immediate arrest of the culprits.

12 HELD FOR VIOLATING ONE-DISH LAW: Assistant Commissioner City Zoha Shakir on Saturday conducted raids at six marriage halls situated on Canal Road, Madina Town, Mansoorabad and Jaranwala Road and arrested 12 persons, including six marriage halls managers, on the charge of violating the one-dish law.

The arrested included Shahbaz Ahmad, Asif Ali, Muhammad Sajid, Abu Bakr, Shoaib, Noman, Irfan, Muhammad Younis, Qamar Javed, Zahid Saleem and Raja Muhammad Usman.

OVER 70PC TEXTILE PROCESSION UNITS CLOSED: More than 70 per cent textile processing units in the city have been closed for indefinite period due to gas loadshedding.

SNGPL General Manager Muhammad Ashraf told that due to shortage of gas in the country, they were unable to supply the gas to local processing and printing factories and this non-supply of gas would continue for an indefinite period.

RPO FOR ENHANCING SECURITY ON XMAS: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rifat Mukhtar Raja has directed CPO Sohail Ahmad Ch and DPOs of Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Chiniot to beef up security due to Christmas. He directed the officers to depute adequate strength of police force at churches and other worship places of the Christians in their respective districts. He said that any lapse of security arrangements on the Xmas would not be tolerated. The RPO asked the DPOs to conduct technical scanning and sweeping of the churches and other worship places of the Christians in their respective districts through Special Branch.