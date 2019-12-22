Non-implementation of open door policy annoys CS

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has expressed his displeasure at non-implementation of the open door policy and delay in holding of meetings with the parliamentarians by deputy commissioners in some districts,

He has issued orders that guidelines about improving governance and public service delivery be implemented in letter and spirit.

Presiding over a video-link meeting of all commissioners and deputy commissioners at Civil Secretariat on Saturday, the chief secretary said that officers should perform their duties honestly and diligently.

Asking officers to ensure punctuality and accessibility, he said that open door policy must be followed strictly and the common man should be given due respect in government offices.

He said that in a democratic system, elected representatives play an important role, adding

that officers must be courteous with parliamentarians and get their feedback for solving people’s problems.

He said that officers’ performance would be reviewed monthly and those failing to deliver would be removed from their posts. He directed the administrative secretaries to devolve their powers to commissioners and deputy commissioners.

He ordered that availability of daily-use commodities, especially edibles, be ensured at the prices fixed by the government.

He asked deputy commissioners and districts police officers to visit wholesale fruit and vegetable markets twice a week, besides holding joint open courts.

The chief secretary also directed the Punjab Food Authority to extend full cooperation to the district administrations in the drive against adulteration.

He said that under the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign, special attention should be paid to tree plantation, cleanliness and patchwork of roads in cities.

Another direction was about expediting anti-encroachment drive and revenue collection, particularly water tax (Abyana).

The meeting was attended by senior member Board of Revenue, additional chief secretary, commissioner Lahore, deputy commissioner Lahore, whereas other commissioners and deputy commissioners joined the meeting through video conferencing.