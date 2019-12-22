‘Hitman’ dead in Rangers raid

KARACHI: The Sindh Rangers on Saturday claimed to have killed a hitman and arrested two others after injuring them during a pre-dawn shootout on the outskirts of Karachi.

The spokesman for the paramilitary force said the soldiers had received credible intelligence-based information that notorious target killers were hiding in the Manghopir neighbourhood of Gadap Town. He said that taking action on the information received, the Rangers, with the assistance of the local police, conducted a raid in the area. When the suspects saw the raiding team approach, they opened fire on them. The Rangers and police officials countered the pre-emptive attack and, after a brief encounter, arrested three injured suspects. The detainees were identified as Abdullah Mehsud, Shabbirullah, alias Sheena, and Muhammad Sohail, while two others managed to escape from the scene. The wounded suspects were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where Mehsud succumbed to his injuries.