Ancelotti appointed Everton manager

LONDON: Everton appointed Carlo Ancelotti as the club’s new manager on Saturday, with the experienced Italian taking charge at Goodison Park on a four-and-a-half year deal.

Ancelotti, 60, will attend Saturday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal, but will not take charge until the Boxing Day visit of Burnley.

The three-time Champions League winning coach was sacked by Napoli earlier this month but comes with a trophy-laden CV from spells at a clutch of Europe’s top clubs, including Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

His arrival is a coup for the Toffees, who are languishing in 16th place in the Premier League, just three points above the relegation zone. “This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base,” Ancelotti said in a club statement.