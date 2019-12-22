Dressel, Seto set world records in ISL finale

LAS VEGAS: Daiya Seto and Caeleb Dressel clocked short course world records on Friday as the International Swimming League brought its high-octane brand to Las Vegas for the season one series finale.

Japan’s Seto, who figures to be a star of the Tokyo Olympics next year, made a splashy ISL debut, clocking 3min 54.81sec to win the 400m individual medley — breaking the previous record of 3:55.50 set by American Ryan Lochte at the short course world championships in Dubai in 2010.

“I was going for it,” said Seto, who said the time confirmed his preparations for Tokyo are right on track.

Dressel, whose eight medals at last July’s long course world championships included six golds, clocked 20.24sec in the 50m free to break the previous record of 20.26 set by France’s Florent Manaudou at the 2014 short course worlds in Doha.

Manaudou, who returned from retirement this year in a comeback aimed at the Tokyo Games, settled for second on Friday in 20.69.

Seto, swimming for the Energy Standard team, was making his first appearance in the series, which was launched this year with eight teams swimming in six meets — the top four teams advancing to the final.

Vegas, the US gambling haven known for glitz and risk-taking, was hailed as the perfect venue for a league aiming to shake up the sport, stepping out from under the umbrella of international governing body FINA and offering significant prize money in a quick-paced format aimed at exciting swimmers and fans alike.

The finals are unfolding steps from the Mandalay Bay casino, in a high-tech temporary pool erected for the occasion. With a $100,000 prize to be shared by the team that tops the final points standings — and double points on offer on the final weekend — Dressel’s Cali Condors roared off the blocks, winning the first five events before Seto’s dominant victory.

“We knew we were coming in hot,” said Cali’s Nic Fink, who beat world champion Adam Peaty of London Roar in the 50m breaststroke.