Tue Dec 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2019

Kashmir March today

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2019

Islamabad :Senator Sirajul Haq, Jamaat-e- Islami (JI) ameer will lead a Kashmir March in the federal capital on Sunday afternoon to express solidarity with people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

According to Secretary Information, JI, Islamabad, Sajjad Ahmad Abbasi, the Kashmir March will start from Khyber Plaza, Jinnah Avenue (Blue Area) at 1 pm and will end at D-Chowk. Meanwhile, Shamsur Rehman Swati, the president of the National Labour Federation (NLF) has announced support of the Kashmir March. He said the NLF leadership along with a large number of labourers and workers would participate in the march.

