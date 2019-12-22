Public conciliatory committee members meet police officials

Islamabad :Following the orders of the Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed, SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, ASP Abdul Wahab and DSP Baqir conducted a meeting with the members of Public Conciliatory Committee of Industrial Area in PS Sabzi Mandi. A significant number of members participated and shared their views.

The Public Conciliatory Committee serves as a bridge between Police and public and plays it's role in solving minor issues of people. This police initiative is appreciable because it has registered former government officers and revered citizens as members. The members of Public Conciliatory Committee sit in police station daily and Police officers mark applications to the Committee, then their panel consisting of two or three members listen the parties and strive their best for conciliation. If not resolved, panel gives it's decision in that matter which helps police to conduct further investigation.

Through this initiative, Police has been facilitating the Public with their collaboration. The members of the Conciliatory Committee have appreciated the police initiatives and public has also expressed satisfaction on police performance.