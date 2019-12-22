Multimillion dollars investment to be made in urban transport

Islamabad :Pakistani transport system will be made zero emission with new electric buses to be integrated in Pakistan’s urban transport system.

The Chinese manufacturers will be providing modern zero emission electric buses to integrate with the metro system initially.

A multinational company with global engagements geared to bring economic growth to Pakistan through the CPEC initiatives has entered Pakistani market. The company has joined hands with Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co as a JV partner. The strategic cooperation will bring in electric buses into the market for the first time in Pakistan.

The official launch of the project will be in February 2020, in which MVM-Yutong will execute a trial run for the Electric buses. The long term goal is to transform the Pakistan’s public transport systems into one of the world's most sustainable, zero-emissions network and as a result ensure a greener progressive Pakistan. Initially electric buses will be rolled over to integrate into the metro systems of Pakistan and then extended rapidly to intercity transportation.