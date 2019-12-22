PTDC offering land on BOT basis

KARACHI: Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is offering its existing land / properties to private parties on build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis to capitalise on the available market opportunities and create a constant source of revenue for the corporation, a document said.

PTDC is hiring commercial advisory services for a comprehensive and futuristic plan for optimised land utilisation and adaptive reuse of Flashman Hotel in Rawalpindi.

PTDC is hiring the services for Flashman’s Hotel Rawalpindi to carryout holistic strategic analysis and to prepare comprehensive plan, including options for best utilisation of the existing land / premises, creating a constant source of revenue from the commercial use of aforesaid property for Associated Hotel of Pakistan, while simultaneously offering private party an adequate rate of return on its investment, the document showed.

The adviser would prepare a holistic strategic analysis of the property; identify potential direct and indirect revenue sources and revenue drivers pertaining to each revenue source, and make adequate revenue forecasts over the life period of each option; carryout risk assessment for various options and suggest adequate risk sharing and risk-mitigation mechanisms; determine commercial and market value of the property; and conduct feasibility and viability assessment of the property.

It also said the ownership of the assets and the land would remain with the Associated Hotel of Pakistan, PTDC; however, its development and operational rights will be given to the private party for the prescribed concession period.

At the end of the concession period, the property will be handed back to PTDC at no cost, it added.