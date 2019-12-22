Gold prices rise Rs350/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Bullion rates increased Rs350/tola in the local market on Saturday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold prices increased to Rs86,000/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices raised Rs300 to Rs73,731. In the international market, bullion rates increased $1 to $1,478/ounce.
Jewellers said prices in the local market were trading Rs1,200/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
