Tue Dec 24, 2019
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2019

Gold prices rise Rs350/tola

Business

Our Correspondent
December 22, 2019

KARACHI: Bullion rates increased Rs350/tola in the local market on Saturday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold prices increased to Rs86,000/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices raised Rs300 to Rs73,731. In the international market, bullion rates increased $1 to $1,478/ounce.

Jewellers said prices in the local market were trading Rs1,200/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

