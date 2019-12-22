To have and hold family business matters

LAHORE: Many family businesses in Pakistan have just inducted their third generation, but their business model has yet to be tested because the longevity of family businesses is ensured when the fourth generation joins the company guided by professional managers.

According to Global Family Index 2019, the 500 largest family firms account for $7.48 trillion in annual sales. The total revenue represented by the top 500 family firms has grown by 9.9 percent over the last index, compared to 0.06 percent in the Fortune 500, underlining the extraordinary success of family-owned firms in their ability to compete effectively.

An analysis of the “average” firm shows little significant change between 2019 and 2017. Average employee numbers have risen slightly; average firm age has dropped a little, from 80.38 years in 2017 to 79.92 years in 2019; average revenue has risen to about $14.96 billion in 2019 from $13.62 billion in 2017; and on average, 51 percent of the index’s family firms are public compared with 48.6 percent in 2017.

More than half (55 percent) of the CEOs in the 2019 Index are nonfamily men, reflecting an increasing professionalization of the management of the world’s largest family businesses, with 42 percent run by a male family member.

New entrants this year are more likely to be led by a family member than older incumbents, with 56 percent having a family CEO. Many of the 500 are household names, such as Walmart, BMW and IKEA. But few people view these businesses as family owned, despite the fact that almost all of them have been around for at least 35 years.

Almost all locally owned large corporate businesses in Pakistan are family owned. Some have gone for public listing, but still control majority shares; and these companies have bright chances of survival. In fact businessmen in Pakistan now realise that that long-term sustained survival is in engaging professional management.

Two largest business conglomerates in Pakistan are family owned. These businesses are not only listed but managed by top professionals. Importance of the family businesses in Pakistan cannot be underscored. They contribute bulk of the corporate taxes and are main providers of employment in the country.

Almost 90 percent of the businesses are small enterprises which mostly are family businesses. Nurturing these businesses and ensuring their sustained growth is absolutely essential.

We will have to overcome paucity of knowledge organising and managing these enterprises in rapidly changing times. The educational institutions in Pakistan are not facilitating the younger generations in guiding them on prudent business practices.

Young offspring’s are hastily inducted in to the family business without training them in a creditable institution on the specific family business. If the business is managed professionally there is less likelihood of it going bust under new generation.

It is imperative to groom the younger generation properly otherwise years of hard work would go down the drain. Most of the first generation entrepreneurs come from a lower middle class or humble background and they want that their children enjoy the wealth they created and also expand it further.

Since the original builder of the business guides his first generation the success continues. The second generation that is born in wealth becomes a little careless about their children and lets them enjoy life.

When responsibility is thrust on the third generation in the absence of professional management they are usually not prepared for it and destroy the enterprise.

The main problem in family business after the second or third generation enters the company is to build consensus on decisions, delegating responsibilities, profit-sharing, etc. The key decisions like marketing, and expanding should be delegated to the professional management as is done in developed economies.

Profit sharing decisions should have provision for keeping reserves for expansion. The SMEs usually fail because the mantle is passed on to the incompetent and ill-prepared heirs instead of streamlining the business on rule-based professional ground under supervision of experts.

The owner of SME should ensure the longevity of the company by hiring experts during his twilight years if his heirs are not competent for the job.

Fortunately business families now realise that they should shun traditional culture of managing things at micro level, and are slowly introducing modern business practices. They should hire professionals and guide the company by sitting at the top of the management board.

This move towards transition augers well for our economy and indicates that the country is changing for the better. It is worth noting that the family businesses that passed on the business acumen successfully to their third generation have faced the hard times in Pakistan’s economy commendably well.