Tax collection from new cars’ registration drops 48pc

KARACHI: Tax collection from registration of new cars sharply dropped 48 percent year-on-year to Rs681 million in the first five months of the current fiscal year of 2019/20 as auto sales continued to slide on downbeat demand and price hike, sources said on Saturday.

The sources said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is facing a massive shortfall in tax collection from registration of new motor vehicles due to downtrend in automobile industry.

Sources in the Regional Tax Office (RTO-II), Karachi said the tax collection from new car registration showed a steep decline from Rs382 million in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The tax office has a jurisdiction over withholding tax collection on registration and transfer of motor vehicles across the country’s largest city.

The sources in the RTO-II Karachi attributed the fall in tax collection to a significant drop in car sales following price hike and slowdown in economic activities.

Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association’s data showed that car sales decreased 45 percent year-on-year to 54,950 units in the July-November 2019/20 period.

That compared with 100,643 units in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. Production of cars and jeeps fell 44 percent in the first four months, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The latest data of large scale manufacturing issued by PBS showed that manufacturing of cars and jeeps fell to 47,275 units during July-October 2019/20.

Cost of production escalated as imports became dearer as a result of rupee depreciation vis-à-vis the US dollar.

The sources said introduction of new law to slap double tax on noncompliant taxpayers also dampened consumer sentiments.

A tenth schedule, through Finance Act 2019, was introduced into Income Tax Ordinance 2001 under which an individual who fails to file income tax returns by due date or not on the tax net is subject to pay 100 percent higher tax rate at the time of making certain transaction.

As per the applicable withholding tax rate on motor vehicle, the minimum engine capacity of up to 850cc attracts Rs7,500 for individuals who are on active taxpayers list and Rs15,000 who are not on the list.

The sources said increase in number of income tax returns filing also reduced the revenue collection under the head.

Number of returns filers for tax year 2018 increased to a record high of 2.71 million as against 1.8 million in the preceding tax year.

The sources said the tax office issued notices to individuals who’ve purchased motor vehicles above 1000cc, asking them to explain their sources of income.