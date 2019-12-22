Appointments to GCU school through selection board directed

LAHORE :A meeting of Board of Governors of Abdus Salam School of Mathematical Sciences (ASSMS) was held at Government College University (GCU) here on Saturday which issued stern directions to the authorities concerned for appointments and extensions in contracts through selection boards only to ensure merit and transparency.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the meeting in which the board members also showed concerns over short nature of contracts and hefty salaries to faculty members in the past.

Prof Zaidi said that ASSMS continued to be the pride of GCU and immediate measures would be taken to strengthen further its administration and faculty. He said he had visited the school and met with its students and he would continue to do so.

He said an advertisement for the three posts of professors for ASSMS were currently under preparation and the professors appointed through this advertisement via the selection board would be initially offered a contract period of three years instead of just one year.

The VC said a full-time regular director general for the school was also the need of the hour and an advertisement in this regard would be issued after the fulfillment of codal formalities.

Prof Zaidi said public universities were run through public money, so every penny should be spent after due diligence. He pledged for making the best possible efforts in making the ASSMS one of the best institutes for study of mathematics in the world.