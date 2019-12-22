PTI leader accused of illegal construction

LAHORE :A senior officer of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has accused a Pakistan Threek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader of illegal construction on his inherited property in the heart of the city.

LDA Director Mumtaz Ali Khan has written to Prime Minister Imran Khan, alleging that Dewan Mohiuddin, an office-bearer of the PTI, has built a room for party office on his inherited land situation at 49 Lawrance Road. He said he was fighting a civil case in court against his sister over the division of the inherited property, which is in her possession.

He said that Data Town building inspectors had sent a notice to Dewan Mohiuddin for stopping the construction without approval of a building map but he refused. He alleged that Mohiuddin had threatened him with dire consequences if he tried to stop the construction. Mumtaz claimed that he had owned the land and possessed all legal documents.

On the other hand, Dewan Mohiuddin told this scribe that it was a rented building and the owner of the land was making extension in it according to his needs. He said he and other office-bearers of the PTI had generated funds to build the party office and so far over Rs 1.2 million were spent on the construction.

To a question on the disputed property, he said he had recently come to know about the dispute and invited Mumtaz to come along with documents to him but he didn’t turn up. “Instead, he went there in my absence and threatened the labourers by displaying arms,” he added.

Mumtaz Ali said that he had also brought the issue before LDA Vice Chairman Sheikh Muhammad Imran, also a PTI stalwart, who had assured him of justice.