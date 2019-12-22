Christmas ceremony

LAHORE :The Punjab Paramedical Staff Association and the nursing community hosted a ceremony in connection with Christmas here at Lahore General Hospital in which a 200-pound cake was cut.

Punjab Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustan was the chief guest while doctors, nurses and paramedical staff attended the graceful event in a large number and expressed their solidarity and brotherhood with the Christian community.

In his address, Provincial Minister Ejaz Alam Augustine said that Jesus teaches us kindness, brotherhood and tolerance and we all have to move forward jointly.

He said that for the betterment of our beloved motherland Pakistan we all are united and working for the prosperity and progress.

He said that the day of 25th December is also remembered for the birthday of founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah which also motivates us to work this country in a more befitting manner.

Ejaz Alam Augustan appreciated the holding of the ceremony of Christmas at Lahore General Hospital and offered his greetings to all Christian community especially doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.