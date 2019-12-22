Sana’s remand extended

An Anti-Narcotics court Saturday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) leader Rana Sanaullah till January 4, 2020, in a drugs case.

Sanaullah’s lawyer said that Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi had earlier claimed that footage of the drug bust was recorded at the time of the arrest. He appealed to the court to order the provision of the video.