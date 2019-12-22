GCU to activate research chairs

LAHORE : Government College University (GCU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi while expressing grave concern, saying that most of research chairs in the university have been lying vacant since their inception, and announced activating six research chairs.

In a meeting with the GCU’s administrative staff and senior faculty members, Prof Asghar Zaidi said in developed countries eminent experienced personalities occupying such prestigious chairs were the backbone of universities. “They don’t only hone the research potential of a university but also play a key role in the institutional development,” he added.

The VC said that after fulfillment of codal formalities the university had started search for the highly-qualified people for the appointment on its prestigious research chairs i.e. Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri known as Data Ganj Bakhsh Chair in Persian, Dr Allama Iqbal Chair in Philosophy, Dr G. W. Leitner Chair in History, Dr Sultan Ahmed Chair in Biological Sciences, Dr Mahbub-ul-Haq Chair in Economics and Dr Abdus Salam Chair in Physics.

The GCU VC requested the highly-qualified and eminent people to apply for the research chairs, saying that they would be provided with a professional environment and his all-out support for research and fulfillment of other responsibilities.

Prof Zaidi said he would personally monitor and ensure merit in appointments to the research chairs. Earlier, the VC also addressed an orientation ceremony of the new batch of MS/MPhil students.