Man shot dead in his Naulakha house

LAHORE : A 35-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified persons in his house at Naulakha on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Khawaja Iqbal, a resident of Railway Road, Naulakha. He was found dead with a bullet wound on his body in his room on the third floor of the house. His family members did not hear any gunshot due to wedding function in the house.

Police removed the body to morgue.

Two robbers held: Ravi Road investigation police arrested two thieves-cum-robbers and seized illegal arms from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Naimatullah and Hayatullah. Both accused confessed to committing 17 thefts and robberies.

Couple wounded: A couple was shot at and wounded by four persons in the Ichhara area on Saturday. The victim couple identified as Adnan Ali and his wife Sumaira were shot at and wounded allegedly by Haider Ali and three accomplices at Fazlia Colony, Ichhra. The couple was admitted to hospital.

arrested: CIA arrested 59 persons, including six women, on charges of heinous criminal charges and recovered loot worth Rs 70million and illicit weapons from their possession.

This was stated by DIG Investigation Lahore Dr Inam Waheed while talking to journalists at his office on Saturday.

He said the arrested criminals were involved in blind murders, kidnappings for ransom, house robberies, dacoities, thefts and vehicles' lifting.

He said that the police recovered cash, gold jewellery, foreign currency, cars, bikes, cell phones and other valuables worth Rs 70million from the possession of the arrested criminals.

DIG Inam also announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the police teams.

bikes recovered: The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff of City Division arrested two bike lifters and recovered nine bikes and illegal arms from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ali Majid and Saleem.

security: Lahore police will provide foolproof security to the citizens on the occasion of Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day.

This was stated by DIG Operations while chairing a meeting at Qila Gujjar Singh District Police Lines. He directed the SHOs to visit all the churches in their jurisdictions and check the security arrangements made by the administration of churches, including installation of CCTV cameras, walkthrough gates and use of metal detectors.

The citizens will be provided three-layer safety at churches and parks. He said that search and combing operations, sweep checking, geofencing, biometric verification and all other preventive measures would be adopted and metal detectors and walkthrough gates along with CCTV cameras would be used for checking and monitoring purposes. Snipers will be deputed on roofs of building to keep an eye on suspects or suspicious activity.