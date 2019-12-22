Threat of war with India exists, says Sarwar

Lahore : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Saturday that there was a threat of war with India, and a befitting response would be given in case of any aggression by the neighbouring country.

Chaudhry Sarwar maintained that India was facing internal disturbance and it had become difficult for the Modi government to bring the situation under control, therefore, there was a threat of Indian aggression to divert the situation. “We had earlier responded to Indian aggression and would reply in a befitting manner in case of any adventurism by India,” he said.

Responding to a question, the governor said the PTI government stood for accountability and all the institutions like NAB and FIA were working independently.

Nawaz Sharif Asif, Asif Ali Zardari and others were granted bails by the courts and the government respects the decisions of the courts, the governor said while talking to the media after addressing functions in connection with Christmas at Governor’s House and Multan Road.

He ruled out any possibility of deal with the corrupt elements. He said the process of accountability would continue without any fear or favour. He added that the country could not progress without rooting out the menace of corruption.

“We believe in strengthening institutions and also respect the decisions of the courts. Tension between the institutions is not in the country’s interest. Provincial Minister Ejaz Alam Augestin, MPA Mahindar Pal Singh Rana Samiullah from PTI Labour Wing others were present on the occasions.

Addressing the Christmas functions, Chaudhry Sarwar said that protection of lives and properties of the minorities was being ensured in Pakistan.

According to the August 11 speech of Quaid-e-Azam, he said minorities were provided with all those facilities being enjoyed by every Pakistani under the law and the constitution. —INP

APP adds: Provincial Minister for Auqaf Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah said on Saturday that on the direction of the chief minister, a master plan has devised to retrieve Auqaf Department's land from land grabbers.

He said this during a meeting of Zonal Nazims of Auqaf. Secretary Auqaf Gulzar Hussain Shah and directors of Auqaf also attended the meeting.

The Auqaf minister said that more than 696 acres land of the Auqaf Department had been retrieved from illegal possession.

During the last two weeks, six acres, four kanals and 12 marlas land worth Rs 33.2 million was retrieved.

He said that committees had been constituted at the tehsil level for the purpose.

Under the new strategy, the land of the department would be reclaimed at any cost with cooperation of the Revenue Department and the Anti-Corruption Establishment, he asserted.