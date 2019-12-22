Doc to be probed for ‘provoking’ lawyers

A district and sessions court in Lahore on Saturday ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct an inquiry against Grand Health Alliance (GHA) Punjab Chairman Dr Irfan for allegedly provoking a clash between doctors and lawyers. A video clip went viral on social media a day before lawyers stormed the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore on Dec. 11. Additional sessions judge Amjad Ali Shah was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Haider Zaman for registration of a case against Dr Irfan. The petitioner contended that the lawyers had been humiliated by Dr Irfan of the PIC and it was a well thought out and organised conspiracy to instigate them. He argued that Dr Irfan s speech resulted in a loss of human lives and the FIA had been approached by lawyers for initiation of a case against him but to no avail. He pleaded with the court to prosecute Dr Irfan under the Cyber Crime Act. The court ordered the FIA to expedite the inquiry and subsequently lodge a case against the doctor. Meanwhile, the FIA prosecutor stated that an inquiry had been initiated.