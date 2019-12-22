close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2019

Eight lawyers released for lack of evidence in PIC attack case

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2019

LAHORE : An Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday discharged eight lawyers from cases registered against them over the charges of attacking the Punjab Institute of Cardiology after the police informed the court that no evidence of attacking the hospital had been found against them.

The Investigation Officer produced the case record before the court.

He informed the court that police have found no evidence against eight nominated lawyers. However, the IO stated that police had identified 24 lawyers which were involved in the attack on the PIC.

The court after hearing the IO discharged eight lawyers from the cases.

Shadman police had registered two FIRs against over 250 with the arrest of 46 lawyers. The FIRs were registered under Sections 148, 186, 290, 291, 324, 353 and 436 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in addition to section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

